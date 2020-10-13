Face the Nation is the #1 Sunday show in viewers October 11





"FACE THE NATION" IS UP +31% IN VIEWERS AND +39% IN ADULTS 25-54 YEAR-TO-YEAR AND IS THE ONLY SUNDAY SHOW TO GROW

"FACE THE NATION" POSTS BEST VIEWERSHIP IN 24 WEEKS AND BEST PERFORMANCE IN ADULTS 25-54 IN 19 WEEKS

CBS News' FACE THE NATION was the #1 Sunday morning public affairs show in viewers, according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings on Sunday, October 11. FACE THE NATION scored 3.88 million viewers. In adults 25-54, the demographic most important to those who advertise in news, FACE THE NATION delivered 769,000 viewers. FACE THE NATION was up the most from last year: +31% in viewers and +39% in the demo.

FACE THE NATION delivered its best viewership in 24 weeks and best in adult 25-54 demo in 19 weeks. FACE THE NATION is the only Sunday morning public affairs program to show growth in both total viewers and adult 25-54 demo compared to last week, last year and season-to-date.

Sunday's FACE THE NATION broadcast featured Margaret Brennan's interviews with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI); Regeneron Founder, President, & CEO Leonard Schleifer; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; and Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Neel Kashkari. Watch Sunday's broadcast here.

Mary Hager is the executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning FACE THE NATION, one of the longest-running news programs in the history of television.

Get more FACE THE NATION online at CBSNews.com and follow the show on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Get the FACE THE NATION newsletter delivered every Sunday to your inbox here. On the go? Listen to FACE THE NATION episodes on CBS News Radio stations or your preferred podcast player.

How to Watch Face the Nation

Date: Every Sunday, 10:30 EST

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Press contact

Hugo Rojo, CBS News Communications

rojoh@cbsnews.com

(202) 913-6818

@hugorojo