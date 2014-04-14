Face in the News: Violence in Ukraine; Senate debates equal pay for women

(CBS News) -- This Sunday on Face the Nation, the situation in Ukraine was the lead as Pro-Russian militias took government buildings across Eastern Ukraine and Russia continues to amass troops on its side of the border. Bob Schieffer spoke about the developments overseas with Sen. John McCain, who suspects, along with many other American officials, that the uprising was underwritten by President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

"There's no doubt in anybody's mind," McCain said of Putin's suspected involvement. "There's without a doubt. The question is now what do we do and what does he do? It's obvious that he is encouraged by the fact that we sanctioned a few people and suspended him, didn't even throw him out, of the G8."

Russian military forces have gathered densely along the Eastern Ukrainian border, and McCain speculated that Putin may use the violence in Slavyansk as a pretext for invasion. His most pointed critique was of the Obama administration's response to the crisis. "So far, there's been a lot of talk and no action," McCain said. "Where is the president of the United States? Shouldn't the president of the United States be speaking forcefully and strongly? And didn't the president say if they carried out further actions, there would be further sanctions? So far, we haven't heard anything."

McCain's comments were picked up by Fox News, The Washington Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer,USA Today, National Review, The Washington Post, Reuters, and Newsmax.

Later in the broadcast, Schieffer spoke with Reps. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Elijah Cummings, D-Md., about the Republicans' decision to block legislation in the Senate that would attempt to balance the current wage gap between men and women in the workforce.

Rep. Blackburn, insisted that the Republicans were fully supportive of women and argued that Democrats were trying to portray them inaccurately. "We're all for equal pay. I would love for women to be focused on maximum wage," Rep. Blackburn said. "And I have fought to be recognized with equality for a long time. A lot of us get tired of guys condescending to us. But, you know, I have got to tell you, one of the things that we need to do is look at access to capital, small business owners that are female."

Rep. Cummings made the case that the Republicans were wrong not to support the legislation. "White women are making 77 cents for every dollar a man makes. African American women and Hispanic women, 64 cents and 54 cents respectively. There's something absolutely wrong with that picture," Rep. Cummings said. "I have not seen them leading. As a matter of fact, they seem to be very much against it."

Reps. Blackburn and Cummings's comments were picked up by National Review, Politico, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Washington Post, MSNBC, The Hill, Reuters, and The New York Daily News.