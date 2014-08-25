Face in the News: Searching for solutions at home and abroad

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - It was another tumultuous week at home and abroad. From Ferguson to James Foley, and the growing threat of ISIS, we covered all the angles on "Face The Nation."

U.S. officials are scrambling to respond to ISIS, the Islamist militant group responsible for beheading American journalist James Foley last week. Everything is on the table, officials say, including air strikes against ISIS targets in Syria. But top Republicans, including New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, urged President Barack Obama to eliminate the terrorist group before the threat reaches the homeland.

"What I want from [President Obama] is a strategy to defeat ISIS," Ayotte said Sunday. "And that's where I think we need to work together... and he needs to lead this, because the containment aspect of it is not going to defeat them. And we're going to have to defeat them because of the threat that they face to us and they present to us."

Her comments were covered by Politico, The Hill, National Review, CNN, The Guardian and Newsmax.

Mike Morell, a CBS News contributor who served as deputy director of the CIA, agreed that ISIS poses a significant threat that will require a complex and comprehensive response to neutralize.

"This is the most complex terrorism problem that I have ever seen," Morell told Bob Schieffer. "There are no magic bullets. This is going to take a long time to get under control."

His comments were picked up by Politico, National Review and The Daily Caller.

Later in the program, Schieffer spoke with Rep. Paul Ryan, the Wisconsin Republican who was Mitt Romney's vice presidential candidate in 2012. Ryan is out with a new book called "The Way Forward: Renewing the American Idea," which revisits the 2012 race and offers policy proposals for the future.

Ryan said he wishes Romney would run again for president in 2016. He also stoked some presidential speculation of his own and said he and his family were taking the idea "very seriously."

The wide-ranging interview, which also included a discussion of the ISIS threat as well as challenges faced by the Republican Party, was covered by the Associated Press, Politico, The Hill, the Washington Times, the Washington Examiner, The Week, CNN and MSNBC.

Finally, in Ferguson, Mo., tensions have cooled after two weeks of protests and clashes with police. A funeral service is being held Monday for Michael Brown, the unarmed teenager killed Aug. 9 by police. Rep. William Lacy Clay, a Democrat who represents Ferguson, said he was "not really concerned" about the funeral raising tensions and was more worried about securing a fair investigation into the shooting.

"If we do not get to the truth and get to what actually happened and bring justice to this situation, then there is going to be a problem in the streets," Clay said.

The congressman's comments were covered by Reuters, the Washington Post, National Review, the Washington Times. CNN and The Guardian.