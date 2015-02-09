Face in the News: Fighting ISIS abroad, and measles at home

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - The war against the militant group ISIS is heating up.

The calculus changed last week as Jordan redoubled its involvement in the anti-ISIS coalition that the U.S. forged late last year. Now many are wondering if other Arab nations will step up as well.

Mohammed al-Momani, Jordan's minister of media affairs, said Sunday on "Face The Nation" that his country's recent air strikes have destroyed 20 percent of known ISIS targets in only three days.

"Jordan has been a driving force to bring Arab nations and Muslim nations to this coalition and we said right from the beginning that it is our war -- we strongly believe in that," al-Momani said.

Later in the program, Rep. Michael McCaul, the Texas Republican who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, praised Jordan but questioned President Obama's strategy for the conflict.

Thus far, the Obama administration has limited the crux of the operation to air strikes and has repeatedly affirmed that American troops will not return to Iraq to fight directly against ISIS militants.

"The lighting on fire of this Jordanian pilot will now galvanize, I hope, the Arab nations to fight ISIS, including on the ground," McCaul said, adding that "the airstrikes are not sufficient" to eliminate ISIS.

Finally, turning to news at home, the conversation about vaccinations and personal liberties continued this week - and the story quickly became a hot topic among potential 2016 presidential candidates.

Although the measles virus was eradicated in 2000, there is now an outbreak with more than 150 confirmed cases in the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who runs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, say the disease is back because people are not getting vaccinated.

"You have a very good vaccine, you have a highly contagious disease, and you have a disease that's entirely preventable. When you look at the data, with a safe vaccine, the conclusion is really almost obvious," Fauci said Sunday.

