Renowned series "Eye on America" comes back to "CBS Evening News"

The renowned CBS News series "Eye on America" is coming back to "CBS Evening News" Tuesday. The regularly airing series will focus on long-form reporting covering a variety of important topics impacting the country now.

The first report will focus on the challenges teachers face as they confront the reality of school shootings. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz talks with educators at an Arizona preschool, as they take part in mass shooting training. In addition to educating the next generation of Americans, the teachers are tasked with keeping those same children safe.

The next report will show CBS News' David Begnaud as he heads to a jail in Georgia. Police there have been deputized as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Another report will show the changing face of addiction, as young, often suburban and employed Americans tackle the grip of fentanyl.

"Eye on America" first aired in April of 1991, as a daily segment produced across the country. The very first segment looked at education reform, as Kentucky worked to improve struggling schools.

To watch the first "Eye on America" segment, tune in to "CBS Evening News" with Jeff Glor, Tuesday, May 29, 6:30-7:00 PM, ET.