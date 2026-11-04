CBS News exit polls show how Democrats won in the 2026 midterm elections

Note: Poll percentages may have updated since this was published.

Economic issues helped propel President Trump to victory in 2024, and those same issues dragged down his party in 2026.

Fueled in part by economic frustration, parts of the Democratic coalition that Mr. Trump made inroads with in 2024 swung back toward Democrats this year.

Persistent negative views of the economy turned against the party in power. Those who said the economy was bad voted for Democrats for the House, according to CBS News exit polls.

This was the second straight election most voters told us inflation was a hardship for them, and more said their finances are worse now compared to two years ago — these voters backed Democrats over the Republicans for the House.

This election was clearly a referendum on Mr. Trump and largely a rejection of his policies.

Nationally, most said his tariffs hurt the economy, his administration's immigration efforts went too far and the decision to take military action against Iran was the wrong one.

Groups coming back to the Democrats

In 2024, Mr. Trump made gains nationally with young voters, Latinos and women, but majorities of all these groups backed Democrats for the House this year. Democrats' margins with women were similar to what they were in 2018 when Democrats won control of the House during the president's first term.

And majorities of each of these key groups said the cost of living was crucial in their vote.

Democrats made inroads with Republican-leaning groups

Historically, men have generally backed Republicans in both presidential and midterm elections, but they largely split their votes this year.

Mr. Trump won men by double digits in 2024. Today, most disapprove of the job he is doing, and those who do backed Democrats.

White women historically mostly vote Republican, but they narrowly backed Democrats in this election, according to exit polls.

The national electorate was slightly more Democratic than the most recent two elections, which helped Democrats. But their lead with independents was critical in putting them over the top.

This electorate was a pessimistic one — unhappy about the state of the country and the economy and not very hopeful for the next generation.

So the Democrats may have their work cut out for them.

Just over half of voters had an unfavorable view of the party. Voters did give the Democrats an edge over Republicans on the economy, so they likely expect results.

Joe Williams contributed to this report.

The CBS News exit poll interviewed thousands of voters across the country at polling locations on Election Day and in the weeks leading up to Election Day. This is how the voter polling was conducted.