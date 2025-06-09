4 executions are scheduled in 4 different states this week, amid an uptick nationwide

Why states are turning to execution methods like firing squads and nitrogen gas

Four executions are expected to take place in the United States this week, with two scheduled Tuesday and one each on Thursday and Friday.

The executions were ordered in Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and South Carolina. If all of the procedures are carried out as planned, the inmates' deaths will bring the national total of executions to 23 so far this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center which tracks the number. In 2024, there were 25 executions across the U.S.

While four inmates being scheduled to die in the same week is not an anomaly in the U.S., their executions present an overall uptick in the use of capital punishment nationwide since January. They also come as the Trump administration seeks to resume death row executions at the federal level.

Here's what to know about the executions that have been ordered this week.

Gregory Hunt, Alabama

Alabama inmate Gregory Hunt, 65, is scheduled to die by nitrogen hypoxia on Tuesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced in May. Hunt received capital punishment after his conviction for the 1998 murder of Karen Lane, according to the state's Department of Corrections. The death warrant, signed by Ivey, established a 30-hour time frame for the execution to occur, starting at 12 a.m. local time Tuesday and ending on Wednesday, at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Hunt will be the fifth person in Alabama to die by nitrogen hypoxia — a controversial method in which the inmate is deprived of oxygen through inhalation of pure nitrogen.

As states that still practice capital punishment faced difficulties obtaining drugs for lethal injections, nitrogen hypoxia was developed as a workaround to the primary method used around the country. Execution by nitrogen asphyxiation has been the subject of intense public scrutiny within the U.S. and overseas, with U.N. human rights advocates arguing that it "could amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment under international human rights law."

Alabama carried out the country's first known execution with method on Kenneth Smith in January 2024. Since then, Louisiana became the only other state to execute a death row inmate with nitrogen gas in March of this year.

Anthony Wainwright, Florida

Florida inmate Anthony Wainwright, 54, is scheduled to die by lethal injection potentially as soon as Tuesday. His death warrant, issued by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, set a weeklong window for the execution to take place at the Florida State Prison in Raiford. The window starts at 12 p.m. local time on Tuesday and closes at 12 p.m. the following Tuesday, June 17. Wainwright's execution will be the sixth in Florida in 2025.

Wainwright was sentenced to death in 1995, after receiving multiple convictions related to a "crime spree" the previous year, which included the abduction and murder of Carmen Gayheart, according to court documents. He and an accomplice, Richard Hamilton, were found to have committed the crimes after escaping prison in North Carolina in 1994.

John Fitzgerald Hanson, Oklahoma

The execution of John Fitzgerald Hanson, also known as George John Hanson, 60, is scheduled for Thursday in Oklahoma, following his transfer from a Louisiana federal prison earlier this year. It will be the state's second execution this year.

Hanson was convicted of capital murder in Oklahoma for the 1999 death of 77-year-old Mary Bowles in Tulsa, according to court records. In order to carry out Hanson's death sentence, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond requested his extradition back into the state from Louisiana, where the inmate had been incarcerated for decades while serving a separate life sentence for robbery.

Stephen Stanko, South Carolina

South Carolina is set to execute Stephen Stanko, 57, by lethal injection Friday for the 1997 murder of Laura Ling. It will be the state's fourth execution this year and its second using lethal drugs.

The two death row inmates in South Carolina died by firing squad this year after the state legislature approved the method partly due to prison officials not being able to obtain drugs needed for lethal injections. Both of the inmates chose to die by bullets instead of lethal injection or the electric chair.

contributed to this report.