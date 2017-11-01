Ex-New Yorker accused of trying to recruit for ISIS

NEW YORK -- A permanent U.S. resident who was arrested in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo stands accused of being a major recruiter and propagandist for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Brooklyn federal prosecutors said Wednesday that ex-New Yorker Mirsad Kandic is now in the United States to faces six charges. Two of the counts carry potential life prison sentences upon conviction.

A lawyer for Kandic did not immediately comment.

In court papers, prosecutors said Kandic was living in the Bronx and Brooklyn before he used fake documents to overcome a no-fly designation and go to Turkey before joining ISIS. They say he wanted to go abroad to engage in "jihad" against U.S. military forces to obtain martyrdom.

They say Kandic disseminated terrorism propaganda to solicit people in the U.S. and promote terrorist attacks.