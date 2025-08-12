U.S. teen influencer still stranded in Antarctic weeks after landing plane without permission

What was intended as a fundraising mission has become a nightmare for American teen influencer Ethan Guo, who has been stuck in a remote location in Chilean territory in Antarctica since June.

Last year, Guo began a journey to become the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents. The trip also aimed to raise $1 million for childhood cancer research through St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Guo flew his Cessna 182Q to North America, South America, Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe before heading to Antarctica.

Prosecutors said he was authorized to fly to the Chilean city of Punta Arenas, which is often used as a base for excursions to Antarctica. Authorities said Guo provided "false flight plan data" and traveled to King George Island. Guo's flight plan only included his landing in Punta Arenas, authorities said. Chile claims ownership of the island, which is about 75 miles off the coast of Antarctica.

Guo was detained at the airport on King George Island. On June 29, he was charged with handing false information to ground control and landing without authorization, both breaches of the Chilean Aeronautical Code. The code calls for short-term imprisonment or a fine for anyone who lands on the country's territory without authorization.

Chilean prosecutor Cristián Cristoso also said that Guo violated "multiple national and international" rules governing access to Antarctica and the routes used to travel there. The unauthorized flight posed safety risks for other air travelers, Cristoso said.

American pilot Ethan Guo poses for the photographer in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, before his take off from Geneva Airport for attempting a world record solo flight to all seven continents. Salvatore Di Nolfi / AP

Since being charged, Guo has stayed at a military base on the island. He was not forced to stay there, only to remain in Chilean territory, but because of the severe winter in that part of the southern hemisphere, there haven't been any available flights he could take.

Guo was also unable to fly his Cessna. Cristoso told reporters on Monday that Guo's plane "does not have the capabilities to make a flight," but did not provide more details.

On Monday, a judge dropped the charges against Guo as part of an agreement with his lawyers and Chilean prosecutors. The agreement requires Guo make a $30,000 donation to a children's cancer foundation within 30 days to avoid a trial. He must also leave Chile as soon as conditions allow, and is prohibited from reentering Chilean territory for three years.

The prosecutor's office said Guo must also pay all costs for his "aircraft security and personal maintenance" during his stay at the military facility. He also needs to cover all expenses for his return.

Guo told the Associated Press in a text that he was "relieved by the outcome."

Guo said he is awaiting approval for his departure flight from Antarctica. He is talking with his lawyer to see if there is any way he can continue to fly his Cessna, and said he hopes he can continue with his "original mission."