American teen detained in Antarctica while attempting solo flight to 7 continents

An American teenager was detained on an Antarctic island while attempting to pilot his small plane to every continent, said Chilean authorities, who have charged him for allegedly submitting a false flight plan.

Ethan Guo, 19, gained an online following by documenting his trip around the world, which lasted well over 100 days and had already taken him to six continents prior to the Antarctic voyage, according to his website and social media posts.

Guo said he hoped to become the first pilot to complete a solo flight across all seven continents in a small Cessna, a feat that simultaneously aims to raise $1 million for cancer research through St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. On his site, the teen cites his cousin's 2021 cancer diagnosis as his source of inspiration.

Guo's latest Instagram posts chronicled part of his path over southeastern Asia. But authorities in South America say he went on to traverse the Pacific Ocean, ending up in Chile before making his way toward Antarctica.

Snow covers the landscape at King George Island, South Shetlands, Antarctica, on Nov. 25, 2023. Jorge Saenz / AP

According to Cristian Cristoso Rifo, the regional prosecutor of Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Guo departed from the airport in the city of Punta Arenas, near the southernmost point of Chile, and proceeded to conduct an unauthorized flight to King George Island. Located off the Atlantic coast, the island is claimed by Chile as part of its Atlantic territory.

The young pilot landed his plane at the island's Teniente R. Marsh Airport, where he was detained, Cristoso said in a video statement shared to social media on Monday. The prosecutor's office charged Guo for violating two articles of the Chilean Aeronautical Code, including one that calls for either short-term imprisonment or a fine brought down on anyone who lands in Chilean territory without legitimate authorization. Guo allegedly submitted a flight plan that indicated his plans to fly over Punta Arenas, but not farther than that, according to Cristoso.

The prosecutor said that in addition to his alleged breaches of the aeronautical code, Guo violated "multiple national and international" rules governing access to Antarctica and the routes taken to get there. His unauthorized flight also posed safety risks for air traffic to the frozen continent, Cristoso added.

CBS News has reached out to Guo for comment.