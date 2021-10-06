Live

Ernest Johnson executed despite appeals from Pope Francis and politicians

By Tori B. Powell

Missouri inmate Ernest Johnson was executed Tuesday for murdering three people while robbing a convenience store in 1994, according to the Associated Press. His execution went forward despite appeals from politicians and even Pope Francis, who requested clemency for the man who attorneys said was intellectually disabled. 

Johnson died at the Missouri state prison in Bonne Terre from a pentobarbital injection, the AP reported. He was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m., making him the seventh person to die by execution in the country this year. 

This is a developing story.

This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Ernest Johnson. Missouri death row inmate Ernest Johnson was executed on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Johnson killed three people during a 1994 robbery at a convenience store in Columbia. His execution would be just the seventh in the U.S. this year. Missouri Department of Corrections via AP


Tori B. Powell

Tori B. Powell is a breaking news reporter at CBS News. Reach her at tori.powell@cbsinteractive.com

First published on October 5, 2021 / 8:07 PM

