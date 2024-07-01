Environmental concerns grow over impact of liquefied natural gas as U.S. is world's top supplier

Environmental impact of U.S. as world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas

The United States is now the world's leading exporter of Liquified Natural Gas, or LNG, after the country tripled its output in the past six years, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Environmentalists say this is defeating the Biden administration's goals of weaning the U.S. off of fossil fuels to avert climate change-driven catastrophes in the future.

LNG is natural gas that is supercooled into a liquid so it can be loaded onto tankers and shipped overseas. Natural gas, while considered cleaner than coal, produces both carbon dioxide and methane emissions which are rapidly warming the planet.

John Allaire's Louisiana property is just a mile from a liquefied natural gas export terminal called Calcasieu Pass.

Allaire is a former oil industry engineer and is documenting what's known as "flaring" - when the plant burns off excess gas. He's not only worried about breathing potentially toxic air but also about America's natural resources being sent to Europe and Asia.

"It makes no sense," he said. "It's all about let's monetize it, you know make as much money as we can."

He said he would feel differently if it was staying domestic.

The plant near Allaire is owned by Venture Global. It denied CBS News' request for an interview, but said in a statement that it has made "dramatic progress in minimizing flaring" and that "the world needs more energy, specifically natural gas."

It is one of eight operating LNG export terminals in the U.S. Seven more are under construction. U.S. capacity has more than tripled since 2018 and is expected to double again by 2030, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The unprecedented boom worries climate activists who call the new LNG plants "carbon bombs."

CBS News spoke with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granhom earlier this year after the White House paused approving any new LNG exports. She said the administration is looking at the impacts on the environment, rising domestic prices for natural gas and America's energy security.

"Are we gonna continue to just authorize and authorize? Or should we take a beat and say 'What is all of this doing?" Granhom previously said.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is one of 16 state attorneys generals suing the Biden administration over the pause. She thinks President Biden is trying to appeal to climate voters, saying there is no legal basis for the pause. She added she isn't worried about the potential climate impacts.

"Because that's not my job. My job is to hold them accountable under the law," she said.

Allair is also fighting another LNG plant that would be built right next to his property. He said the companies making billions selling gas overseas should think about more than just money.

"We need to conserve our natural resources for us," he said.