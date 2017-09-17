Emmy Awards 2017: winners list

Stephen Colbert of the "Late Show" hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards, TV's biggest night, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. "The Handmaid's Tale," "Atlanta," "Veep" and "Big Little Lies" were among the shows that won multiple awards.

Here is your full list of winners in the main categories.

Outstanding drama series: "The Handmaid's Tale"



