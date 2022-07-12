2022 Emmy Awards: "Succession," "Ted Lasso" and "The White Lotus" top nominations list

The 74th annual Emmy Awards unveiled its highly-anticipated group of nominees on Tuesday morning, with a roster of familiar faces and titles joined by an already critically-acclaimed slate of newcomers.

This year's announcement, presented by "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" stars Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove, saw the return of past victors like Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart, Rachel Brosnahan and Zendaya, whose performance in the sophomore season of "Euphoria" earned her a second nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. At 24, she became the youngest person in history to win the award for the same role in 2018.

Zendaya attends the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event at Duggal Greenhouse on February 06, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Alongside a handful of other shows and actors previously acknowledged at the Emmys, notable returning contenders include Netflix's "Stranger Things," HBO Max's "Succession," Donald Glover, for his performance in the long-awaited third installment of "Atlanta," and Isa Rae for "Insecure." Emmy-winner Julia Garner received a nod her portrayal of convicted fraudster Anna Delvey in "Inventing Anna" as well as another for "Ozark," while Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer each earned repeat nominations for "Killing Eve," which, despite usual praise for both its stars, was unexpected after mixed reviews of the final season.

Celebrated sitcom "Abbott Elementary" received nominations in multiple categories, as did Hulu's dark comedy "Only Murders in the Building" and limited series "Dopesick," "Pam & Tommy," and "The Dropout," which respectively covered Purdue Pharma's role in the opioid crisis, the media firestorm around Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's leaked tape, and the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes' Silicon Valley startup Theranos. Ensemble favorites "The White Lotus" and "Yellowjackets," plus Netflix's popular dystopian horror series "Squid Game," were also recognized.

The Emmys upcoming ceremony will take place on September 12, 2022, and is scheduled to broadcast live on both NBC and Peacock. See the complete list of nominations below.

Outstanding variety talk series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding competition program

"The Amazing Race"

"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"

"Nailed It"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Isa Rae, "Insecure"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or a movie

Toni Collette, "The Staircase"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Outstanding limited or anthology series

"Dopesick"

"The Dropout"

"Inventing Anna"

"Pam & Tommy"

"The White Lotus"

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding drama series

"Better Call Saul"

"Euphoria"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

"Squid Game"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

"Yellowjackets"

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Guest actor in a drama series

Adrien Brody, "Succession"

James Cromwell, "Succession"

Colman Domingo, "Euphoria"

Arian Moayed, "Succession"

Tom Pelphrey, "Ozark"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Guest actress in a drama series

Hope Davis, "Succession"

Marcia Gay Harden, "The Morning Show"

Martha Kelly, "Euphoria"

Sanaa Lathan, "Succession"

Harriet Walter, "Succession"

Lee You-mi, "Squid Game"

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Christopher Walken, "Severance"

Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game"

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn. "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"

Will Poulter, "Dopesick"

Seth Rogen, "Pam & Tommy"

Peter Skarsgård, "Dopesick"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick"

Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus"

Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Connie Britton, "The White Lotus,"

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"

Mare Winningham, "Dopesick"

Television movie

"Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers"

"Ray Donovan: The Movie"

"Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon"

"The Survivor"

"Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas"

Guest actor in a comedy series

Jerrod Carmichael, "Saturday Night Live"

Bill Hader, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

James Lance, "Ted Lasso"

Nathan Lane, "Only Murders in the Building"

Christopher McDonald, "Hacks"

Sam Richardson, "Ted Lasso"

Guest actress in a comedy series

Jane Adams, "Hacks"

Harriet Sansom Harris, "Hacks"

Jane Lynch, "Only Murders in the Building"

Laurie Metcalf, "Hacks"

Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks"

Harriet Walter, "Ted Lasso"

Structured reality program

"Antiques Roadshow"

"Fixer Upper: Welcome Home"

"Love is Blind"

"Queer Eye"

"Shark Tank"

Unstructured reality program

"Below Deck Mediterranean"

"Cheer"

"Love on the Spectrum"

"RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked"

"Selling Sunset"

Host for a reality or competition program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, "Queer Eye"

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, "Making It"

Nicole Byer, "Nailed It!"

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary, "Shark Tank"

Padma Lakshmi, "Top Chef"

RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Variety sketch show

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"Saturday Night Live"

Variety special (live)

"The 64th Annual Grammy Awards"

"Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes"

"The Oscars"

"The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent"

"The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!"

Variety special (pre-recorded)

"Adele: One Night Only"

"Dave Chappelle: The Closer"

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts"

"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special"

"One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga"

Short form comedy, drama or variety series

"Carpool Karaoke: The Series"

"I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS"

"The Randy Rainbow Show"

"Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News"

Short form nonfiction or reality series

"Between The Scenes - The Daily Show"



"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night"



"RuPaul's Drag Race Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage"



"Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show"



"Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen"



Documentary or nonfiction special

"Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)"



"George Carlin's American Dream"



"Lucy And Desi"



"The Tinder Swindler"



"We Feed People"

Documentary or nonfiction series

"100 Foot Wave"

"jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy"

"The Andy Warhol Diaries"

"The Beatles: Get Back"

"We Need to Talk About Cosby"

Exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking

"Changing The Game"

"Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches"

"When Claude Got Shot"

Actor in a short form comedy or drama series

Anthony A. Anderson, "Anacostia"

Bill Burr, "Immoral Compass"

Brendan Gleeson, "State of the Union"

Tim Robinson, "I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson"

Ikechukwu Ufomadu, "Words With Ike (Cake)"

Actress in a short form comedy or drama series

Jacinte Blankenship, "Intersection"

Patricia Clarkson, "State of the Union"

Desi Lydic, "Desi Lydic Foxplains"

Rhea Seehorn, "Cooper's Bar"

Sydnee Washington, "Bridesman"

Animated program

"Arcane"

"Bob's Burgers"

"Rick and Morty"

"The Simpsons"

"What If...?"

Short form animated program

"The Boys Presents: Diabolical"

"Love, Death + Robots"

"Robot Chicken"

"Star Wars: Visions"

"When Billie Met Lisa"

Character voice-over performance

F. Murray Abraham, "Moon Knight"

Julie Andrews, "Bridgerton"

Chadwick Boseman, "What If...?"

Maya Rudolph, "Big Mouth"

Stanley Tucci, "Central Park"

Jessica Walter, "Archer"

Jeffrey Wright, "What If...?"

Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, "Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War"

David Attenborough, "The Mating Game"

W. Kamau Bell, "We Need To Talk About Cosby"

Lupita Nyong'o, "Serengeti II"

Barack Obama, "Our Great National Parks"

Hosted nonfiction series or special