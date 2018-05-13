CBSN
CBS/AP May 12, 2018, 10:29 PM

French president Emmanuel Macron says he called Trump about Iran nuclear deal withdrawal

President Trump (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) participate in a state arrival ceremony at the South Lawn of the White House on Tue., April 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Getty

PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron has called his friend and ally U.S. President Trump to say he's very worried about tensions in the Middle East, after Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear accord. Macron's office said the two leaders spoke Saturday and the French leader expressed his "great concern about stability" in the region.

Macron strongly opposes Mr. Trump's pullout from the 2015 global deal curbing Iran's nuclear activities. Hostilities between Iran and Israel have already escalated in recent days. Last month, Macron told CBS News' Face the Nation anchor Margaret Brennan that he believed Mr. Trump would exit the deal for "domestic reasons."

"My view is that there is a big risk he will leave," Macron said.

Macron and Mr. Trump also discussed trade issues. European governments are scrambling to save billions of dollars in trade with Iran that resumed thanks to the 2015 accord.

In addition, France and the EU are pressing Washington for exemption from Mr. Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in World

Popular