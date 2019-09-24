Elizabeth Warren's campaign will invest in beating Maine Senator Susan Collins

Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign wants to help fellow Democrats win races beyond the White House. And it will apparently target one of Warren's colleagues in the Senate.

In a letter to supporters Tuesday, the Warren campaign announced it would invest resources in a number of competitive races — including Maine's 2020 Senate race, where Republican Senator Susan Collins will be up for reelection. That means the campaign for Warren, who is a senator from Massachusetts, will be working to unseat one of the women currently serving with her in the Senate.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, ride the Senate subway as they head to a vote on Capitol Hill, on June 20, 2018. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The news came in a memo outlining a broader strategy to focus on state and local races in addition to Warren's White House bid. Campaign manager Roger Lau said the Warren campaign will hire state directors and organizers to help Democrats keep control of the House, take back the Senate and win key state legislature races.

"Remember: this election is about more than just beating Donald Trump — he's just the worst symptom of a corrupt system," Lau wrote. "If we want to make big, structural change, we need to make sure Democrats control the U.S. House and Senate and win important gubernatorial and state legislative races across the country."

The memo says the Warren campaign will also focus on races in Illinois, California and Georgia.

Representatives for Senator Collins did not immediately comment to CBS News.

Collins has served in the Senate since 1997, and is currently the only Republican senator in a New England state. Though generally considered a moderate, Collins has been a decisive vote on some of the most contentious issues in the Trump presidency, such as her support for Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation. The Kavanaugh vote in particular set off strong opposition to Collins' reelection, with a crowdfunding campaign raising more than $4 million for her "future opponent" before anyone even announced a run against her.

Maine's Democratic House Speaker, Susan Gideon, announced in June that she is running against Collins.