In Massachusetts Senate race, Elizabeth Warren debates Geoff Diehl - live stream

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachussetts, and her challenger, Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl, face each other Friday evening in their first of three debates before the November primaries. Warren is likely to face questions over her DNA gambit this week -- on Monday, she released the results of a DNA analysis that suggested she has a small amount of Native American blood in her ancestry.

Her claim that she has a Native American blood from a direct but distant relative has been the subject of controversy since she ran for Senate six years ago. President Trump often mocks her claim and refers to her derisively as "Pocahontas." Asked about the results of her DNA analysis this week, he said if she were the Democratic presidential nominee, he would want to administer his own DNA test personally, which, he added, "will not be something I enjoy doing either." Warren called the president's comments about her "creepy."

In September, Warren said she would take a "hard look" at running for president after the midterm elections.

Warren holds a substantial double-digit lead over Diehl, and CBS News rates this race "likely Democrat."