Live

Watch CBSN Live

New York Giants bench Eli Manning for rookie Daniel Jones

By Christopher Brito

/ CBS News

The New York Giants have benched longtime starting quarterback Eli Manning after beginning the season 0-2. Daniel Jones, who was selected with No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, has been named the starter.

Giants head coach Pat Shumur made the announcement on the team's website on Tuesday. Jones will make his first career start on Sunday when the Giants face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium.

"Ultimately, this is a move that I felt was best for this team at this time," Shurmur said. "I have said it since I got here, I am very fond of Eli. His work ethic, his preparation, his football intelligence. All those attributes are as good as I have ever seen in a player. This move is more about Daniel moving forward than about Eli."

New York Giants v Cincinnati Bengals
Daniel Jones of the New York Giants throws the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Getty

Manning has started nearly every game for the Giants since 2004. He's won two Super Bowls with the team and owns several of the franchise's records. He's widely considered to be one of the best players in the team's history. 

Trending News

In the preseason, Jones completed 29 of 34 passes for 416 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

First published on September 17, 2019 / 10:58 AM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In