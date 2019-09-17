New York Giants bench Eli Manning for rookie Daniel Jones

The New York Giants have benched longtime starting quarterback Eli Manning after beginning the season 0-2. Daniel Jones, who was selected with No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, has been named the starter.

Giants head coach Pat Shumur made the announcement on the team's website on Tuesday. Jones will make his first career start on Sunday when the Giants face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium.

"Ultimately, this is a move that I felt was best for this team at this time," Shurmur said. "I have said it since I got here, I am very fond of Eli. His work ethic, his preparation, his football intelligence. All those attributes are as good as I have ever seen in a player. This move is more about Daniel moving forward than about Eli."

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants throws the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Getty

Manning has started nearly every game for the Giants since 2004. He's won two Super Bowls with the team and owns several of the franchise's records. He's widely considered to be one of the best players in the team's history.

In the preseason, Jones completed 29 of 34 passes for 416 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.