California high school soccer coach charged with human trafficking of teen girls

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Police have arrested a Sacramento high school soccer coach on charges he forced two teenage girls into prostitution, reports CBS Sacramento. Elan Seagraves, 34, was taken into custody in the early morning on Christmas Day.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says the arrest occurred after a 17-year-old girl called 911 to report she had been the victim of sexual assault and human trafficking.

Deputies soon responded to an address where the girl said she was hiding in a backyard. The girl told deputies that the man who allegedly sexually assaulted her and forced her into prostitution was waiting for her in a car nearby.

That's where deputies say they found Seagraves with a different underage teen, who he is also accused of trafficking.

Seagraves was arrested and is facing charges of human trafficking of a minor.

Seagraves worked as a boys soccer coach at Sacramento's John F. Kennedy High School and various other local youth leagues. He also works as a driver for Uber and Lyft.

Seagraves is being held at Sacramento County Jail on $2 million bail.