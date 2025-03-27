Watch CBS News
Americans' economic outlook a bit more pessimistic, CBS News poll finds

Americans' outlook for the economy is mixed and has grown a bit more pessimistic since last month, with relatively more expecting a slowdown or recession over the next year. Ratings of today's economy are unchanged overall and continue to be negative, much as they have been for years going back to the pandemic.

Prices continue to weigh on finances: most say they're still rising, and they continue to be the main driver in how Americans are evaluating the economy.

Prices far outpace job reports, interest rates and the stock market in the reasons Americans give for how they rate things.

And despite stock market volatility, those who say the market matters to their personal finances aren't very different in their outlook for the economy than Americans overall. 

This comes as just over half say they're doing at least fairly well personally at the moment, as has also generally been the case over the last year, but within this group are dramatic differences by income. Those at higher levels are far more likely to say they're doing okay.

evaluate-econ.png

Most Americans say their incomes still aren't keeping pace with inflation.

They express these sentiments as a key consumer confidence index recently hit a multi-year low.

Ratings for their own financial situation returned to just over half saying their situation is good; those with incomes above $50,000 are more likely to say so. Meanwhile, most of those with family incomes under $50,000 continue to say they're doing badly.

finsit-by-income.png

Only a third rate the overall economy as good right now — the same as last month — and continuing a years-long trend of negative ratings. About half continue to think it's getting worse.

income-keep-with-inflation.png

But longer term, at least for many, there is anxiety about having enough savings for retirement.

feel-about-retire.png

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,351 U.S. adults interviewed between March 24-26, 2025. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education, based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.5 points.

