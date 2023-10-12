We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

By taking paid surveys this month, you can bring in some extra money. Getty Images

With inflation holding steady in October, many Americans are looking to make a bit of extra cash right now, especially as we head towards the holidays — when life always seems to get expensive. Luckily, there are myriad ways to make money without having to leave the comfort of your home — or even your couch — whether you're a stay-at-home parent, a retired senior citizen or just someone who is in between jobs at the moment.

One simple way to make money from home right now is by taking paid surveys. Get started here today.

5 easy ways to make money from home this October

Here are five ways you can make money without the hassles of traditional employment.

Take online surveys

If you're the type of person who likes to fill out online quizzes and surveys for free, you also have the option to do it for money. That's right, you can actually get paid to fill out opinion surveys. Companies use the data from the surveys to guide their business decisions, so they're willing to pay to make sure they get plenty of reliable data points.

Look for companies like Survey Junkie and Swagbucks if you want a way to make some money just for expressing your opinion. Not only do you not need to leave your favorite chair, but you don't even have to turn off Netflix!

Sell your old stuff

Want to clear out some space in your home, Marie Kondo-style? You may as well make some money on it, too. After all, the things that don't bring you joy could bring joy to someone else, and they may even be willing to give you some cash for it.

There are a number of places where you can sell your old things, including Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and eBay. There are also specialty sites for specific types of items, such as Poshmark for selling old clothes, which can be useful if you've recently updated your wardrobe and need to clear out some closet space for your new duds.

Make your hobby a job

Do you like to knit? There may be people out there who'd love to buy homemade scarves or blankets from you. If you paint for fun, you could take commissions to create works of art for people.

Whatever your hobby is, there could be a market for it. Look to sites like Etsy and start shipping your homemade jewelry or other trinkets out the door – and see the cash flow back into it.

Become a pet sitter

If you're an animal lover, you can get an extra dose of furry friends — and get paid at the same time. You can pet sit either in someone else's home or, if you're open to it, by bringing pets into your own home. This one takes a bit more work. You'll have to feed, walk and care for the animals, after all – but it comes with the extra benefit of having some company in the form of an animal buddy.

Rent out your home (or a room in it)

Do you travel frequently? If so, your home may just be sitting there unoccupied. By using sites like Airbnb or VRBO, you can rent out your home while you're away and earn some passive income. Even if you don't travel, you can potentially rent out a room in your home to travelers seeking something different from a typical hotel. This does mean dealing with having other people in your home, but the financial returns can be significant, depending on where you live.

The bottom line

Money makes the world go round, and many people are looking for ways to put more in their coffers. Whether you're employed full-time and looking for a side hustle or aren't working at the time and still want to contribute to your household income, there are plenty of ways to make money without having to leave your home. Find the one that works best for you.