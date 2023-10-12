U.S. inflation moderated in September, but is still too hot for Fed
U.S. inflation continued to moderate in September, with price increases still a bit higher than expected and raising the risk of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Prices rose 0.4% from August to September, slowing from the previous month. Annual consumer inflation last month remained unchanged from a 3.7% increase in August, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.
So-called core prices, which exclude food and energy costs, rose 4.1% in September from 12 months ago, down from a 4.3% year-over-year pace in August.
Shelter was the biggest factor for September price rise, accounting for more than half the increase.
Consumer prices were forecast to have risen 0.3% from August to September, according to economists surveyed by the data provider FactSet.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
