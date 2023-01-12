We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The start of a new year provides a fresh opportunity for many people. It also lends itself to a reevaluation of personal financial health and goals. 2023 could be the year to save on insurance policies, cut debt and generally save money.

A new year could also be a good time to make some extra cash. For seniors in particular, who may be living on a tight budget, there are limited ways to earn money. This is particularly true for those who are looking for remote work and want to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home.

Fortunately, there are easy ways seniors can make cash online now. While some options pay more than others, the possibilities are wide, limited only by how much time someone wants to invest.

Easy ways seniors can make cash now

Here are three ways seniors - and anyone who wants to make extra money - can make cash online now.

Paid surveys

Have you ever taken a survey for free? If so, then you already know how simple it is. So why not get paid to take surveys online? Getting paid to take surveys is easy and it can be done right away, although the specifics vary from servicer to servicer.

"To match you with studies that are relevant to your background and interests, Survey Junkie offers a number of profile questionnaires that you can fill out," the company explains on its website. "People who have more complete profiles will be more accurately matched to survey opportunities.

"Participation in each of these surveys is completely optional, and — like everything you do on the platform — you will be rewarded for your participation."

Swagbucks has a similar framework.

"We reward our members with free gift cards and cash for the everyday things they already do online," they explain on their website. "Shop in-store or online, watch entertaining videos, play games, search the web, answer surveys, and find great deals to earn points. Redeem your points for gift cards to your favorite retailers like Amazon or Walmart, to name a few, or get cash back from PayPal."

"Per month, you can reasonably earn an extra $50 to $250," Swagbucks says. "When it it comes to paid surveys, you get what you put out of it. It helps to set small daily goals. If you wanted to make an (e)xtra $100 a month, that's $3.33 a day you would need to earn. That's very doable on a paid survey site."

Do virtual assistance work

During a time when many Americans are working remotely - or doing a hybrid version of in-office and working from home - it makes sense that there's a need for virtual assistants. Whether you want to do some simple writing or traditional bookkeeping, there's likely some work for you to do now. And you can make the extra cash online. Simply do a search for "Remote Virtual Assistant" work in your area to see what you can find. Websites like Indeed and LinkedIn can help narrow down the search, too.

Just note that, unlike paid surveys, you'll likely have to complete this work on someone else's timeframe.

Test websites and apps

For seniors that are a bit more tech-savvy, consider making money by testing out apps on your phone or tablet or websites via your desktop. The possibilities are varied. Sites like usertesting.com will pay you to "share your perspective."

Interested parties will need to first take a practice test. From there, they can answer screening questions to "match with test opportunities." Once those are set test-takers can start earning extra cash.

"Reward amounts range depending on the test type—your test feed will always show you the amount you'll get paid for each test," the company says on its FAQ page. "Payments for completed tests are sent 7 days later."

The bottom line

There are multiple ways to both earn passive income and make extra money this year. Whether you want to take paid surveys, complete virtual assistance work, test apps or do more, the possibilities are endless.

