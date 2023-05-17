Want to make money online fast? Try this now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While the latest inflation report shows a much-needed decrease in costs, the overall economy is still uneven. Interest rates were raised again earlier this month, the tenth such hike since March 2022 and a recession could be on the horizon, according to the Federal Reserve. In this environment many Americans find themselves looking for any financial edge they can get to help make ends meet.

While it may not be easy - or realistic - to take on another part-time job, there are some ways adults can make easy money. This can take multiple passive income forms. Perhaps the easiest way to quickly make money online is by taking paid surveys. This type of work can revolve around the individual's schedule - the more they take the more they'll make. But participants won't have to commit to any set amount, either. They can take them at their own pace at their own time, making this a smart and flexible way to make money online fast.

Want to make money online fast? Take paid surveys

Paid surveys are a great and simple way to start earning more money now. You can easily build an account with one or more research companies. Depending on the company (and the type of survey done) you can earn cash, gift cards and more. With Survey Junkie, for example, you earn points for each completed survey. You can then redeem those points for "cash via PayPal or e-Giftcards," they say.

You won't necessarily get rich by taking paid surveys. Payouts depend on the provider and the amount and types of surveys you agree to complete. That said, it can be a reliable way to make a few extra bucks a week - or to help pay for another monthly bill, or two.

"Per month, you can reasonably earn an extra $50 to $250," Swagbucks, which offers paid survey options, says online. "When it it comes to paid surveys, you get what you put out of it. It helps to set small daily goals. If you wanted to make an (e)xtra $100 a month, that's $3.33 a day you would need to earn. That's very doable on a paid survey site."

Where can you take paid surveys?

Here are three of the best places to take paid surveys online now. You can sign up one with one provider or improve your chances of making more money, more often by building accounts with all three.

Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie matches their surveys to what you're most interested in, making the process easier for you.

"To match you with studies that are relevant to your background and interests, Survey Junkie offers a number of profile questionnaires that you can fill out," they say. "People who have more complete profiles will be more accurately matched to survey opportunities."

Swagbucks

Swagbucks has the same sort of system as Survey Junkie. "We reward our members with free gift cards and cash for the everyday things they already do online," they say. "Shop in-store or online, watch entertaining videos, play games, search the web, answer surveys, and find great deals to earn points. Redeem your points for gift cards to your favorite retailers like Amazon or Walmart, to name a few, or get cash back from PayPal."

Branded Surveys

Branded Surveys, which says it has paid its users more than $20 million since 2012, is another option to look into.

"The first step to taking online surveys for cash with Branded Surveys is to create a profile," the company explains. "During the signup process, we will ask you a few questions about your life. The more details you provide on your profile, the more surveys we can potentially match you with. There are several different profile surveys you can fill out that cover a wide variety of subjects, including employment, travel, leisure and much more."

The bottom line

It doesn't hurt to have an extra source of income (or two, or three). Paid survey sites are a great way to fund those sources. By taking surveys at your own pace, in your own free time, you can make money online fast now. Learn more here today.