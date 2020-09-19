Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Southern California

A preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Los Angeles area late Friday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The quake was centered less than two miles west-southwest of South El Monte and occurred at 11:38 p.m.

CBS Los Angeles reports the focal point of the earthquake was almost the same location as the magnitude-5.9 Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987, according to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.

Friday's quake is one of the largest to hit the Los Angeles Basin in a few years. There were reports felt in La Habra, Long Beach, Oxnard, Ontario, Pasadena, near the Beverly Hills area, and other regions throughout L.A. County.

Some residents said they felt jolts from about three seconds to possibly up to a minute long.

All 106 fire stations in the city of Los Angeles activated, each checking their areas for damage, according to Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph M. Terrazas.

Approximately two aftershocks at magnitudes 2.1 and 1.6 were reported, Jones told CBS Los Angeles.

Jones said that 5% of the time, an initial earthquake may actually be a foreshock that is preceding a larger earthquake. There is also an approximately 50% chance that an aftershock around 3.0 magnitude strength could be felt, according to Jones.

There were no reports of damages or injuries in the city of L.A. on Friday night, Chief Terrazas said.

The Los Angeles Police Department also said there were "no significant incidents to report" related to the earthquake, but urged residents to prepared for potential aftershocks and only use 911 for emergencies.