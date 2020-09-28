Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson backs Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in first public presidential endorsement

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Sunday threw his support behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris in his first-ever public presidential endorsement. The actor and former wrestler made the announcement in a seven and a half minute-long video posted on his social media platforms.

"As a political independent and centrist for many years, I've voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican," Johnson wrote on social media. "In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States."

The announcement video included a virtual conversation Johnson had with Biden and Harris, which also marked his first time meeting the senator, who said she is a "huge fan" of his movies.

Dwayne Johnson Discusses 2020 Presidential Endorsement with Joe Biden & Kamala Harris As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican. In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect. Being KIND & RESPECTFUL to one another will always matter. Now we must ALL VOTE, so click the link below and I'll help you get it done. #BidenHarrisJohnsonSummit #ProgressThroughHumanity #VOTE2020 👊🏾 Posted by Dwayne The Rock Johnson on Sunday, September 27, 2020

During the chat, Johnson lauded the politicians' careers and called them both "experienced to lead."

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

He said Biden has "led, in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul." He also called Harris a "certified badass."

The star went on to ask the Democratic leaders how they will "earn the respect of all the American people once you're in that White House?"

Biden explained they will keep their word, tell the truth and take responsibility. "When we fail, acknowledge it. We're not going to be perfect, but take responsibility," Biden said. He added that their administration will "look like America. It's going to be representative of all of America."

Harris said earning respect is "about trust," adding that "one of the foundations of trust is truth" and that they must speak truth to the American people. Citing the coronavirus pandemic and its effects, Harris continued, "to heal and get through this, we're gonna have to be honest about what healing will require."

The video has over 9 million views on Twitter as of Sunday evening, as well as over 303,000 likes and 85,000 retweets.

Thank you @TheRock for your support at this critical moment for our nation. You said it best: This election is about earning the respect of the American people. It’s about decency. It’s about electing leaders who tell the truth. Thanks again, DJ. Next time we’re talking cars. pic.twitter.com/V5kHR5fQbe — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 27, 2020

Biden posted the video of their conversation, thanking Johnson for his support and joking "next time we're talking cars." Harris also shared the video, welcoming Johnson to "Team Joe."

Johnson rose to fame as a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar. He announced he had retired from wrestling in August 2019.

WWE was founded and built by husband and wife duo, Linda and Vince McMahon. The couple have been friends of President Trump for over 20 years and have been among Mr. Trump's most prolific campaign donors.

Mr. Trump announced he was adding Linda to his cabinet as leader of the Small Business Administration in December of 2016. The president said in March of 2019 that she was resigning to help with his reelection efforts.