Dwayne Johnson, his wife and two young daughters test positive for the coronavirus

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a message for everyone around the world: wear your mask. The actor and former wrestler revealed Wednesday that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19.



"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson shared in an 11-minute Instagram clip.

The 48-year-old said that they caught the virus from "very close family friends," who are "devastated" that they spread the virus. The star added that it has been "one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family."

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," said the Jumanji actor. "The reason why I feel this is different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family and protect my children, my loved ones."

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

While Johnson shared that the family are now "good" and "healthy," he said he and his wife, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month, had "a rough go."

His youngest daughters, Jasmine, 4 and Tiana, 2 had minor symptoms. "They had a little sore throat the first couple of days, but other than that, they bounced back and, and it's been life as normal, happy babies running around and playing," Johnson said.

Johnson told his followers he recommended getting all house guests to test for COVID-19 before they visit. He also urged fans to wear their masks.

"This baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing a mask and make it a political agenda," he said. "It has nothing to do in politics."

"Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do. And it's the responsible thing to do," Johnson continued.

"I'm not a politician. I am a man though, who cares about my family deeply and will do everything I can to protect them. But I'm also a man who cares about all of you guys. I don't care what political party you're affiliated with. I don't care what part of the world you're from. I don't care what your skin color is, what your job is, what your bank account says. I don't care. I do care about all of you. And I do not want you or your entire family to get COVID-19."