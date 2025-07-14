Notorious drug lord nicknamed "Chubby Jos" has $112 million seized by court as international manhunt continues

A Dutch court on Monday confiscated $112 million in ill-gotten gains from one of Europe's most notorious drug lords, thought to be hiding out in Sierra Leone.

The Rotterdam court seized the illegal assets amassed by Jos Leijdekkers, also known as "Bolle Jos" or "Chubby Jos," from cocaine trafficking and gold purchases — but left out unproven claims about luxury goods.

"With today's ruling, the court has determined how much money L. (Leijdekkers) earned through criminal activities," the court judgment said. "The total is nearly 127 million euros, of which he must pay more than 96 million euros to the State."

Leijdekkers did not attend the hearing and was not represented by a lawyer. The court confirmed that the case was heard in absentia.

Prosecutors had initially sought a record $250 million in criminal asset seizures. But the court ruled that they had used too broad a legal basis and reduced the amount, applying stricter criteria and excluding several unproven claims.

Jos Leijdekkers Europol

Prosecutors said last month that Leijdekkers had made 114 million euros from 14 cocaine shipments over less than a year.

According to intercepted communications, the 34-year-old also spent 47 million euros on 975 kilograms of gold over less than six months.

A Rotterdam court last June sentenced Leijdekkers in absentia to 24 years in prison for ordering a murder and organising cocaine shipments.

He is on Europol's most-wanted list, with the European police body offering over $225,000 for information leading to his arrest.

In January, Dutch authorities said they were "absolutely certain" he was hiding out in Sierra Leone. The BBC reported that Dutch prosecutor Wim de Bruin said the fugitive's return to the Netherlands was of "the highest priority."

Images apparently showing Leijdekkers in the company of officials as high as President Julius Maada Bio have sparked speculation that the cocaine baron has cosied up to Sierra Leone's political class — including the president's daughter.

Suspicions that he was in Sierra Leone arose after the country's first lady, Fatima Bio, posted pictures and a video on social media that showed a man strongly resembling Leijdekkers at a religious service, also attended by President Bio.

Convicted cocaine smuggler Jos Leijdekkers attends a church service in Tihun, Sierra Leone, January 1, 2025, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. First Lady Fatima Maada Bio via Facebook/via REUTERS

Exiled Sierra Leone opposition figure Mohamed Mansaray has accused Bio and his government of "offering refuge" to the drug lord.

According to Mansaray, Leijdekkers has coupled up with the president's daughter, Agnes Bio, who is seen accompanying the drug lord in the images.

Leijdekkers is also believed to be involved in the disappearance and death of Naima Jillal, a woman who went missing in 2019 after she got into a car in Amsterdam, according to Europol. Intercepted messages allegedly showed that Leijdekkers "played an important role in Jillal's disappearance," the agency said.