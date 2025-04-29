Driver in Chatham, Illinois crash that killed 4 children ID'd but not in custody, state police say

The driver in a crash that killed four children at an after-school program in downstate Chatham, Illinois, has been identified, Illinois State Police said.

State police were called to YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School camp at about 3:20 p.m. Monday when a car crashed into the east side of the building.

The car struck several people outside the building before plowing through it, hitting many inside. It eventually broke through the opposite side of the building and came to a stop.

Tuesday morning, state police identified the driver as 44-year-old Marianne Akers of Chatham, Illinois. State police said she is not currently in custody as their investigation into the crash continues.

Four girls – two 7-year-olds, an 8-year-old and an 18-year-old – were killed. Six additional children were injured. Most were taken to local hospitals by ambulance but one had to be taken by a life flight helicopter. One victim remained in critical condition Tuesday morning.

State police said they do not believe the crash was a targeted attack.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he was "horrified and deeply saddened" by the deadly incident. "Our community lost a group of bright and innocent young people with their whole lives ahead of them," Pritzker wrote in a post on X. "My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they are experiencing — something that no parent should ever have to endure."

Chatham is about 12 miles south of Springfield in Sangamon County. It is not to be confused with the South Side Chicago neighborhood of Chatham.

Illinois State Police did not release any further details Tuesday morning, or say whether any charges against Akers were pending. State police said she was not injured and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Toxicology reports are pending, state police said Tuesday morning.

