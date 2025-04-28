4 dead when car slams into daycare in downstate Chatham, Illinois

4 dead when car plows into downstate Illinois daycare

Four people died Monday when a vehicle plowed into a daycare building in downstate Chatham, Illinois.

CBS affiliate WCIA in Champaign reported the crash happened at YNOT Outdoors, an afterschool program located at 301 Breckenridge Rd. in Chatham.

It appears the driver plowed all the way through the daycare building and crashed through the other side.

The ages of the victims are not known.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a post on X about the crash.

"My administration is closely monitoring the crash in Chatham. As we continue to learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities," Pritzker wrote. "Let's wrap our arms around the community tonight as we receive updates on the situation."

Chatham Village Trustee Kristen Chiaro posted on Facebook that the Chatham Baptist Church will be the reunification point for families with children at the daycare.

Chatham, Illinois, is about 12 miles south of Springfield in Sangamon County. It is not to be confused with the South Side Chicago neighborhood of Chatham.

The Springfield Fire Department assisted the Chatham Fire Department in responding, WCIA reported.