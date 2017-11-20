Driver arrested, manhunt continues in deadly police shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. -- Police say they arrested the driver of an SUV that fled a traffic stop, leaving behind a passenger who fatally shot a rookie police officer in suburban Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt. He's accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop Friday night.

Police on Sunday arrested Tavon Jamere Harper, who they say fled the traffic stop after Holt bolted from the SUV.

He faces drug and fleeing charges. No attorney is listed.

Shortly after the shooting, heavily-armed officers filled the streets of a New Kensington neighborhood looking for the suspect.

"Everyone is still in shock, still scared to see what's gonna happen, if they catch the guy," said one resident.

New Kensington Police Chief Jim Klein had a pointed message for the man they believe gunned down their brother in blue: "We will find you. We will arrest you. And we will prosecute you so you will be held accountable for what has occurred."

Holt has a criminal record reportedly dating back to 2007, which includes firearm and drug charges.

Authorities say the 25-year-old rookie officer was shot in the chest while chasing Holt on foot.

A viewing is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday and Shaw's funeral is set for Wednesday.

Officers from different towns are pitching in on the manhunt so the town's police department can grieve Shaw's death.