From the archives: Sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the radio/TV host and bestselling author who had an impact on millions with her frank talk on sex, died Friday, July 12, 2024 at age 96. In this profile from correspondent Martha Teichner that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" on February 17, 2002, Westheimer talked about championing sexual literacy, having fun being "Dr. Ruth," and what she was looking for in a companion.