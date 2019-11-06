Watch live: Trump marks judicial confirmations at White House event

As the impeachment inquiry engulfs the Trump White House, border wall construction is slow, and the president's party struggles to pass any significant legislation, President Trump is celebrating one thing his administration has undeniably accomplished: confirming scores of conservative judges to lifetime appointments on federal courts across the country.

On Wednesday, in the middle of deposition transcript releases and administration officials defying subpoenas, President Trump is commemorating that agenda accomplishment with an East Room event on federal judicial confirmations. He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. ET.

What: President Trump delivers remarks on federal judicial confirmation milestones

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: East Room, White House – Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Watch in the video player above

More than 150 of the president's judicial nominees have been confirmed by the Senate. Confirming federal judges is a top priority too for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has made it part of his mission to help reshape the courts.