House releases transcript of testimony by top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine

Washington — The House committees leading the impeachment inquiry released the transcript of testimony by the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, who raised questions about whether the U.S. was withholding military aid to Ukraine to pressure the country to open investigations into President Trump's political rivals.

Taylor stunned lawmakers in his testimony on October 22, when he told them that U.S. aid to Ukraine had explicitly been tied to the country's willingness to investigate Democrats, and he provided new details about the events at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

Taylor is one of three officials set to testify publicly in the first open hearings before the House Intelligence Committee next week.

Read the full text of Taylor's testimony here

