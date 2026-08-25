Dolly Parton remembered by fellow stars and politicians: "A true loss for millions"

Following Dolly Parton's death, fellow celebrities and politicians, including President Trump, mourned the country music legend and praised her as an icon whose legacy will never be forgotten.

Mr. Trump said in a social media post on Tuesday, "There has never been anyone like her, and never will," announcing that he would be "lowering the American flag" throughout the United States for one week in Parton's honor.

"This is a true loss for millions of people," the president wrote. "Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you."

The flag lowering will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Mr. Trump said.

Politicians mourn the loss of Dolly Parton

Condolences and remembrances for Parton poured in after her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was his aunt's head of security, announced her death in a prerecorded video posted to social media.

"It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness, but sadness lies with us, not with Dolly," Seaver said. "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus."

Both senators from Tennessee, where Parton was born on Jan. 19, 1946, reacted on social media and called her death a great loss to the state.

"Tennessee has lost one of its greatest legends- a woman who never lost sight of her faith, her roots, or the Volunteer Spirit. [Dolly Parton] was a true Tennessee treasure, and her legacy will forever be defined by her love of faith, family, and the place she proudly called home," Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn posted a photo of her and Parton together, writing, "There are no words to adequately express the sorrow our family and indeed, all Tennesseans, feel in the loss of Dolly Parton. An iconic leader who loved our great state and nation. Her passing leaves a void that no one can ever fill. Dolly, we will always love you."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, highlighted Parton's accomplishments outside her music career as a philanthropist who advocated for a variety of causes.

"She was not only a talented musician & songwriter, but a lifelong philanthropist and advocate for literacy, education, LGBTQ+ rights, healthcare and disaster relief," Sanders said. "Her music and humanity touched millions. She will be sorely missed."

The Empire State Building will pay tribute to Parton Tuesday night by lighting up in pink. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called Parton's death "heartbreaking."

"Dolly Parton was an extraordinary person and an irreplaceable champion of the working class. We are a better country because of her," he said.

Country stars remember Dolly Parton

Fellow country music legend Reba McEntire, who was friends with Parton, reacted in a social media post, thanking Parton for "all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth."

"Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang," she said. "Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She's gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I'll never forget the first time I met you and I'll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you, Reba."

Country music star Kacey Musgraves fired off several X posts in reaction to Parton's passing on Tuesday.

"The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden," Musgraves said. "So glad she's with her Carl Dean. No one talk to me today."

Parton was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025 at the age of 82.

The couple met in 1964, when they ran into each other outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat on the first day Parton had moved to Nashville. He swept her off her feet, as Parton later described it, and the couple married two years later.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years," Parton said at the time of his death.