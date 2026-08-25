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Dolly Parton: An extraordinary life in pictures

By
Faris Tanyos
News Editor
Faris Tanyos is a news editor for CBSNews.com, where he writes and edits stories and tracks breaking news. He previously worked as a digital news producer at several local news stations up and down the West Coast.
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Faris Tanyos

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Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner perform
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Country singer Dolly Parton and her collaborator Porter Wagoner perform onstage in 1967 on Porter Wagoner's variety show. 

John Belushi and Dolly Parton

John Belushi and Dolly Parton
Art Zelin / Getty Images

John Belushi hugged by Dolly Parton in 1970 in New York.

Emmylou Harris, Nudie Cohn and Dolly Parton

Emmylou Harris, Nudie Cohn and Dolly Parton
Chris Walter/WireImage via Getty Images.

Singer Emmylou Harris, fashion designer Nudie Cohn and Dolly Parton in 1978. 

Dolly Parton receives the Entertainer Of The Year award

Dolly Parton receives the Entertainer Of The Year award
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Flanked by Johnny Cash and Ronnie Milsap, Dolly Parton accepts the Entertainer of the Year award during the 1978 Country Music Association awards. 

Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton on the set of "9 To 5"

Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton on the set of "9 To 5"
Steve Schapiro / Corbis via Getty Images

Actors Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton share a laugh on the set of the film "9 to 5," in Los Angeles, California, in 1979.

Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson

Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson
Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson perform on Parton's variety show "Dolly" in 1987. 

Dolly Parton at her Dollywood theme park

Dolly Parton at her Dollywood theme park
John Seakwood/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Dolly Parton poses with visitors to her Dollywood theme park in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1987.

Dolly Parton at the premiere of "Steel Magnolias"

Olympia Dukakis;Daryl Hannah;Sally Field;Dolly Parton;Julia Roberts
Robin Platzer / Getty Images

Left to right: Actresses Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts and Daryl Hannah at the premiere of their film "Steel Magnolias" in 1989. 

Dolly Parton and Norah Jones at the CMA Awards

Dolly Parton and Norah Jones at the CMA Awards
Scott Gries / Getty Images

Norah Jones and Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 37th annual CMA Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House on Nov. 5, 2003, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform on "The Voice"

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform on "The Voice"
THE VOICE -- "Live Top 10" Episode 1116B -- Pictured: (l-r) Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Dolly Parton and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus perform on "The Voice" in November 2016. 

Dolly Parton performs at SXSW

Dolly Parton performs at SXSW
Michael Loccisano

Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Dolly Parton at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Dolly Parton at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Dolly Parton with Neil Giraldo, Dave Stewart, Pat Benatar, Brandi Carlile, Simon Le Bon, Rob Halford, Sheryl Crow, Pink and Annie Lennox during the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

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