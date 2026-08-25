Pictures Dolly Parton: An extraordinary life in pictures Add CBS News on Google

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Country singer Dolly Parton and her collaborator Porter Wagoner perform onstage in 1967 on Porter Wagoner's variety show.

John Belushi and Dolly Parton Art Zelin / Getty Images John Belushi hugged by Dolly Parton in 1970 in New York.

Emmylou Harris, Nudie Cohn and Dolly Parton Chris Walter/WireImage via Getty Images. Singer Emmylou Harris, fashion designer Nudie Cohn and Dolly Parton in 1978.

Dolly Parton receives the Entertainer Of The Year award Bettmann Archive/Getty Images Flanked by Johnny Cash and Ronnie Milsap, Dolly Parton accepts the Entertainer of the Year award during the 1978 Country Music Association awards.

Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton on the set of "9 To 5" Steve Schapiro / Corbis via Getty Images Actors Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton share a laugh on the set of the film "9 to 5," in Los Angeles, California, in 1979.

Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson perform on Parton's variety show "Dolly" in 1987.

Dolly Parton at her Dollywood theme park John Seakwood/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Dolly Parton poses with visitors to her Dollywood theme park in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1987.

Dolly Parton at the premiere of "Steel Magnolias" Robin Platzer / Getty Images Left to right: Actresses Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts and Daryl Hannah at the premiere of their film "Steel Magnolias" in 1989.

Dolly Parton and Norah Jones at the CMA Awards Scott Gries / Getty Images Norah Jones and Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 37th annual CMA Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House on Nov. 5, 2003, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform on "The Voice" THE VOICE -- "Live Top 10" Episode 1116B -- Pictured: (l-r) Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Dolly Parton and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus perform on "The Voice" in November 2016.

Dolly Parton performs at SXSW Michael Loccisano Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.