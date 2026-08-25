Dolly Parton: An extraordinary life in pictures
Country singer Dolly Parton and her collaborator Porter Wagoner perform onstage in 1967 on Porter Wagoner's variety show.
John Belushi and Dolly Parton
John Belushi hugged by Dolly Parton in 1970 in New York.
Emmylou Harris, Nudie Cohn and Dolly Parton
Singer Emmylou Harris, fashion designer Nudie Cohn and Dolly Parton in 1978.
Dolly Parton receives the Entertainer Of The Year award
Flanked by Johnny Cash and Ronnie Milsap, Dolly Parton accepts the Entertainer of the Year award during the 1978 Country Music Association awards.
Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton on the set of "9 To 5"
Actors Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton share a laugh on the set of the film "9 to 5," in Los Angeles, California, in 1979.
Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson
Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson perform on Parton's variety show "Dolly" in 1987.
Dolly Parton at her Dollywood theme park
Dolly Parton poses with visitors to her Dollywood theme park in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1987.
Dolly Parton at the premiere of "Steel Magnolias"
Left to right: Actresses Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts and Daryl Hannah at the premiere of their film "Steel Magnolias" in 1989.
Dolly Parton and Norah Jones at the CMA Awards
Norah Jones and Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 37th annual CMA Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House on Nov. 5, 2003, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform on "The Voice"
Dolly Parton and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus perform on "The Voice" in November 2016.
Dolly Parton performs at SXSW
Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Dolly Parton at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Dolly Parton with Neil Giraldo, Dave Stewart, Pat Benatar, Brandi Carlile, Simon Le Bon, Rob Halford, Sheryl Crow, Pink and Annie Lennox during the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.