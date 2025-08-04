Watch CBS News
DOJ launching grand jury investigation into Russiagate conspiracy allegations

By
Jacob Rosen
Justice Department Reporter
Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered a grand jury investigation into the intelligence regarding President Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.

She has directed Justice Department staff to begin legal proceedings and ordered a federal prosecutor to present evidence to a grand jury about the matter to secure a potential indictment, according to a source familiar with Bondi's efforts. It is unclear what the charges would be and who would be charged.

The directive follows a criminal referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in mid-July. The Justice Department confirmed it had received the referral. 

The Justice Department has not responded to a request for comment. 

Last month, Gabbard released more than 100 pages of declassified files about Russia's actions during the 2016 presidential election, reigniting a nearly decades-long political battle about the U.S. intelligence community's handling of intelligence.

Her office alleged in a memorandum released with the files that they contained what she called evidence of "suppression" and manipulation of the intelligence underlying a 2017 community-wide assessment of Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. 

The files included email exchanges, excerpts from a President's Daily Brief and a readout from a principals committee meeting, chiefly from a period during the Obama administration. 

In a statement and social media posts, Gabbard claimed the materials, which were marked declassified on July 17, 2025, were evidence of a "treasonous conspiracy" and "years-long coup" plotted by Obama administration officials against Mr. Trump, and said she would forward them to the Department of Justice as part of a criminal referral. 

Democrats have fiercely disputed her claims, pointing to the findings of a bipartisan Senate investigation that concluded Russia had attempted to influence the 2016 election. They accused Gabbard herself of misrepresenting intelligence findings and processes. 

Olivia Gazis contributed to this report.

Jacob Rosen

Jake Rosen is a reporter covering the Department of Justice. He was previously a campaign digital reporter covering President Trump's 2024 campaign and also served as an associate producer for "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," where he worked with Brennan for two years on the broadcast. Rosen has been a producer for several CBS News podcasts, including "The Takeout," "The Debrief" and "Agent of Betrayal: The Double Life of Robert Hanssen."

