More than 100 dogs have died after eating recalled pet food

More than 110 dogs have now died and more than 210 are reported as sick after eating recalled Sportmix pet food products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The agency's update on Wednesday came less than two weeks after Midwestern Pet Food expanded its recall of dog and cat food sold online by retailers nationwide, as the FDA investigates potentially fatal levels of aflatoxins. Retailers that sold the recalled products include Tractor Supply Co., which operates more than 1,900 stores in 49 states.

The latest tally of dog deaths and illnesses "is approximate and may not reflect the total number of pets affected," the FDA stated.

Earlier this month, the Evansville, Indiana, company expanded the recall to include additional products that contain corn and were made in the company's Oklahoma manufacturing plant. These include Sportmix, Pro Pac and Nunn pet foods and Splash Fat Cat fish foods that have an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022.

Recalled pet food products. FDA

The recalled products include "05" in the date/lot code, which identifies them as having been made in the Oklahoma plant. More than 1,000 lot codes are affected (see product list below).

The company in December recalled only certain lots of its Sportmix product after the deaths of at least 28 canines and the illnesses of eight others. The Missouri Department of Agriculture tested multiple product samples and found high levels of aflatoxins, which are toxins produced by mold that can cause death and illness in pets, according to the FDA.

The toxins can be present even if there is no visible mold, the agency cautioned.

Pets with aflatoxin poisoning may have symptoms such as sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums due to liver damage) and diarrhea. Pets can also suffer liver damage without showing symptoms.

"FDA is issuing this advisory to notify the public about the potentially fatal levels of aflatoxins in Midwestern pet food products that may still be on store shelves, online or in pet owners' homes," the agency stated in an alert posted in late December.

"We continue a thorough review of our facilities and practices in full cooperation with FDA," the nearly 100-year-old company said Tuesday in a statement. "Until recently, throughout our long history, we've never had a product recall."

Customers with questions can reach a call center staffed with licensed veterinarians at (800) 474-4163, ext. 455, or email info@midwesternpetfoods.com, Midwestern said.

Additional recalled products:

Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk, 40 lb. bag

Pro Pac Performance Puppy, 40 lb. bag

Splash Fat Cat 32%, 50 lb. bag

Nunn Better Maintenance, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag

Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag

Sportmix Maintenance, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix Maintenance, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix High Protein, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Stamina, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix Stamina, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Bite Size, 40 lb. bag

Sportmix Bite Size, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix High Energy, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix High Energy, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Premium Puppy, 16.5 lb. bag

Sportmix Premium Puppy, 33 lb. bag

Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format "EXP 03/03/22/05/L__/B___/HH:MM".

Initial recalled lot codes: