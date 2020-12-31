Pet food recalled after deaths of at least 28 dogs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled certain varieties of Sportmix pet food due to toxic levels of aflatoxin. Regulators said Wednesday they're aware of at least 28 dogs that have died due to the toxic mold and at least eight that have been sickened.

Alfatoxin is produced by a mold that can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. The Missouri Department of Agriculture tested samples of Sportmix varieties and found very high levels of the toxin.

Symptoms of alfatoxin poisoning in pets include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and/or diarrhea. Those whose pets have eaten Sportmix products are advised to call their veterinarian, especially if their pets are showing symptoms.

According to the FDA, there is no evidence that humans who handle the food are at risk of alfatoxin poisoning. For more information on the recall, click here.

In October, pet food company Sunshine Mills Inc expanded its recall for products that may contain high levels of alfatoxin.