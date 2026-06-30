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Credit card debt forgiveness could make a lot of sense for borrowers to pursue this July. Rob Hyrons/roberthyrons/Getty Images

Credit card debt forgiveness sounds like something too good to be true for borrowers, especially in today's economic climate. Having a portion of your outstanding debt forgiven, however, is exactly what debt relief companies can help accomplish, as long as you meet certain eligibility requirements. And that can mean having tens of thousands of dollars potentially wiped out, depending on how much you currently owe. That will go a long way toward helping you regain your financial independence.

That said, your financial decisions will heavily depend on the timing. And that's especially true with a credit card debt forgiveness program, which often won't be applicable for borrowers who are still effectively making on-time payments. Heading into July 2026, then, many may be contemplating the value of getting started with a program now. But does credit card debt forgiveness actually make sense this July? For many, it can be the right move to make. Below, we'll outline three reasons why it's worth serious consideration now.

Start by checking your credit card debt forgiveness eligibility here.

Does credit card debt forgiveness make sense this July?

While credit card debt forgiveness won't be an overnight fix (it can take two to four years on average to complete) and it won't be a universal solution for every borrower, it can make sense for many others to start this July. Here's why:

You may already be eligible

One of the simplest reasons why credit card debt forgiveness, also known as debt settlement, could make sense to pursue this July revolves around eligibility. You may, in fact, already qualify for this unique sort of help. If you're behind on payments and owe more than $7,500, for example, have a financial hardship preventing you from making future ones, and have the documentation to prove the former, you could qualify for a forgiveness program now.

And considering that it will take multiple years for the program to reduce what you owe, it makes sense to start the work here right away, without delay. July could be the right time to get started.

Learn how a debt relief company can help reduce what you owe now.

External rate relief will be delayed further

There's virtually no chance that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates when it meets again at the end of the month. According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, there's more than a 30% chance that the central bank will actually increase rates in its July meeting instead. And while the Fed doesn't dictate the rates lenders issue to credit card borrowers, it does impact them.

Further delays here, then, will all but ensure that your current credit card rates remain elevated, making any tangible reduction in the principal you owe even harder to achieve. In this climate, a forgiveness program naturally becomes a solution worthy of serious examination.

You can refocus on the other financial parts of your life

Once you're enrolled in a credit card debt forgiveness program, you'll stop making payments to the credit card companies and instead start saving to make a lump-sum payment toward what you owe. This streamlined approach will then allow you to refocus on the other, equally important financial parts of your life.

And that's especially critical this July with inflation surging again, wages softening and higher borrowing costs expected to remain unchanged for the foreseeable future. Removing one stressful element from this mix, then, could provide the exact financial boost you need heading into the summer (and the months that follow).

The bottom line

Credit card debt forgiveness will take time, patience and an extended, strategic approach toward your debt. But it can offer a viable pathway back toward financial independence. And, this July specifically, can be a smart time to get started. With eligibility qualifications that you may already meet, the prospect of external rate relief low and the ability to then pivot toward the other financial parts of your life, a program can make a lot of sense to start now. Consider speaking with a representative from a debt relief company, then, to determine your next steps as they will be able to help you find the right fit for your unique circumstances.