Doctor could get 30 years for $100M Medicare fraud targeting elderly patients

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A politically prominent Florida eye doctor accused of bribing New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez could get more than 30 years in prison for his conviction in a separate case. Dr. Salomon Melgen was convicted last April of stealing $100 million in one of the largest Medicare frauds in history.

A sentencing hearing for Melgen resumes Wednesday after a four-week hiatus. Melgen was convicted of 67 crimes including health care fraud, submitting false claims and falsifying records.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra could give the 63-year-old Melgen a life sentence, but prosecutors are asking for 30 years and Melgen's attorneys want no more than 10.

Prosecutors said Melgen was the nation's highest-paid Medicare provider for five straight years. Melgen convinced elderly patients to undergo often painful tests and treatments they didn't need, for diseases they didn't have.

In a separate case, Melgen is accused of bribing New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez.

Both men were charged in a federal indictment accusing the senator of accepting gifts from Melgen in exchange for political influence. In November, a judge declared a mistrial in that case, after jurors were unable to reach a verdict for more than a week.

It is not clear if they will be tried again.