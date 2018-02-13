President Trump celebrates African American History Month

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a reception at the White House in honor of African American History Month on Monday.

Mr. Trump told the attendees, who were mostly African American, that "it's so much fun to have you here to celebrate a very important element of our culture and our life: African American history month."

Mr. Trump recognized significant figures in black history and touted his claim that under his leadership, African American unemployment has reached a historically low rate.

"As we come together to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of African Americans to our nation, our thoughts turn to the heroes of the Civil Rights movement whose courage and sacrifice have really, totally inspired us all," he said.

Mr. Trump has had some tense moments with the African American community recently. Just last month, he reportedly referred to African nations as "sh*thole countries" during an Oval Office meeting on immigration.

"We will protect the birthright of freedom for all Americans," Mr. Trump said.