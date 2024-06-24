Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff embrace silence in "A Quiet Place: Day One"

Djimon Hounsou, Alex Wolff on surviving alien invasion in "A Quiet Place: Day One"

Actors Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff discovered unique challenges in their roles in the highly anticipated prequel, "A Quiet Place: Day One", where silence is the key to survival against an alien invasion.

The two actors joined "CBS Mornings" on Monday to talk about the prequel to the popular "A Quiet Place" franchise that explores the first day the aliens invaded Earth.

"I mean, it's my biggest challenge in the world not talking. So I think it was very challenging for me to not just be talking all the time," Wolff said on the film's minimal dialogue.

It was so challenging for him that he shared a humorous moment when he accidentally bumped into co-star Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o and apologized loudly, despite the film's requirement of staying silent to survive.

"Just shows how much I talk," he joked.

Silence is the key element the film's premise revolves around, as the creatures in this film hunt their prey by sound. "A Quiet Place: Day One" takes place in New York City, a place that never sleeps.

"It was quite a contradiction with the theme of our film, which is all about silence. And if you're quiet, you'll live," Hounsou said.

Hounsou, playing the character "Man on Island," returns to the world created by actor and writer John Krasinski. He played a minor role in " A Quiet Place 2."

In the new installment, his character's backstory is further developed.

While the first two films portray families stranded in the middle of nowhere and struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic world, Hounsou said the newest installment will bring a new level of understanding to fans of the franchise.

"Seeing Day One, everyone who's seen the first one and second one will want to go back and see each of them because it really speaks volumes," he said.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" hits theaters this Friday, produced by Paramount Pictures.