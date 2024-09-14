DirecTV, Disney reach agreement, restoring channels

DirecTV and the Walt Disney company have reached an agreement in principle, returning Disney's channels to DirecTV consumers.

The parties are still working to finalize a new, multi-year contract, according to a joint news release on Saturday from the two companies. The channels, including ESPN, Disney, ABC stations and streaming services including Hulu, been immediately restored.

The channels have been dark for millions of DirecTV customers since Sept. 1. DirecTV has 11.3 million customers, CBS News previously reported.

The dispute focused on the carriage fees that DirecTV pays to Disney. DirecTV accused Disney of "taking an anti-consumer approach" by demanding a new deal include bundled services. DirecTV said that it wants to allow customers to choose from smaller bundles of networks when subscribing, so they can lower their costs.

As part of the core agreement agreed to by both parties, Disney's streaming services Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will be included in select DirecTV packages. DirecTV will continue to carry Disney's entertainment, sports and news programs.

"Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, DIRECTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options," the companies said in a joint statement. "DIRECTV and Disney have a long-standing history of connecting consumers to the best entertainment, and this agreement furthers that commitment by recognizing both the tremendous value of Disney's content and the evolving preferences of DIRECTV's customers. We'd like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to restore Disney's entire portfolio of networks in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend."