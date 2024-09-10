The latest battle between Walt Disney Co. and DirecTV? ABC's broadcast of the Harris-Trump debate.

Walt Disney Co. and DirecTV continued their war of words Tuesday over a contract dispute that has led to a frustrating blackout for millions of pay-TV customers. Their weapon of choice? Tonight's eagerly anticipated debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday offered to allow DirecTV subscribers to watch tonight's debate despite a fight over "carriage fees" that has resulted in the telecommunications company's customers losing access to ABC News, which is hosting the event.

But DirecTV said it rejected the idea, explaining in a blog post that it would "cause customer confusion among those who would briefly see the debate only to lose the channel again shortly after."

DirecTV added that it had asked Disney to return not only ABC but all its channels through Monday, September 16, providing its customers with access to the debate, as well as the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15 and college and professional football games on ABC and ESPN.

DirecTV said Disney rejected its proposal. As a result, the presidential debate will be unavailable to watch on ABC for DirecTV customers.

On September 1, Disney programming went dark for millions of customers of DirecTV, the nation's third-largest pay TV provider. The blackout has caused frustration for DirecTV users, including many sports fan unable to tune into college football and other high-profile events carried by Disney's broad range of outlets.

"Although we have yet to reach an agreement, we are providing a three-hour feed of ABC News coverage to all impacted DirecTV customers at no cost because we want all Americans to be able to view tonight's debate at this important moment in our history," a Disney spokesperson said Tuesday in a statement, noting the company remains in talks with DirecTV over a revised contract.

How DirecTV customers can watch the debate

Although ABC won't be available on Tuesday night for DirecTV customers, the TV provider said its subscribers can still watch the presidential debate.

That's because ABC is allowing other networks to simulcast the debate. DirecTV customers will be able to watch the debate on rival networks including PBS and CBS television and streaming platforms. (See how to watch the debate.)

The spat between Disney and DirecTV centers on the fees that DirecTV pays Disney to broadcast its programs, with each side blaming the other for the impasse. DirecTV on September 7 filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission accusing Disney of negotiating in bad faith.

DirecTV has 11.3 million subscribers, according to Leichtman Research Group. The broadcaster pays Disney roughly $2 billion annually for its content, according to MoffettNathanson Research.

Besides all ESPN network channels and ABC-owned stations, Disney-branded channels Freeform, FX and National Geographic are also currently unavailable on DirecTV.

DirecTV is offering subscribers a $30 bill credit due to the blackout, along with alternative ways to watch certain programming.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.