Did Obama make the right choice for Ebola "czar"?

It's been just two days since former White House official Ron Klain was appointed by President Obama as the so-called "Ebola czar" tasked with overseeing the U.S. response to the virus, and some are already calling him the wrong choice for the job.

In an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, said she was hopeful "we were going to have someone who had the experience, not only from the medical community but in emergency response, that would be out there and help walk not only our nation but the entire globe through this process."

Blackburn offered up two names that would have been "a much more appropriate type of appointee" to the role: Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, who was the commander of Joint Task Force Katrina, or former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, who was a surgeon before he became a Republican politician.

"[Klain] claims emergency response experience; maybe the Bush/Gore recount qualified in that," Blackburn said, referencing his role as general counsel for former Vice President Al Gore during the 2000 election recount.

"Talking to constituents, so many people have said, 'You know, we didn't want somebody to give us spin. We want somebody to give us the facts.' And that's what they were hopeful for," Blackburn added.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Health National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it's not necessary to have a health professional in the role. He also noted that Klain doesn't want to be called a "czar," but rather the "Ebola response coordinator."

"There are health officials, there's myself, there's the C.D.C., there are others," Fauci said in a separate interview on "Face the Nation." "You don't need to be a health care person, you need to be somebody who's a good organizer. And his experience is extraordinary."