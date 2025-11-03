Diane Ladd, Oscar-nominated actress and mother of Laura Dern, dies at 89

Diane Ladd, the actress known for her Oscar-nominated roles in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," "Wild at Heart" and "Rambling Rose," has died, her representative confirmed to CBS News on Monday. She was 89.

Her daughter, Laura Dern, said in a statement that she was by Ladd's side when she passed at her home in Ojai, California.

"She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created," Dern said. "We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now."

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.