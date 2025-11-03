From the archives: Diane Ladd and Laura Dern Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd, who appeared with her daughter Laura Dern in several productions (including "Rambling Rose" and "Wild at Heart"), died on Nov. 3, 2025 at age 89. In this "Sunday Morning" interview that aired May 14, 2023, the two talked with Rita Braver about a shared family history that played out on movie and TV screens, and about their joint memoir, "Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding)."