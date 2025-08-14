Man accused of killing married hikers in Devil's Den State Park pleads not guilty to murder charges

Arkansas officials reveal new details about Devil's Den murders of husband and wife

The teacher who authorities say admitted to fatally stabbing two hikers at Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas last month pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Thursday.

Andrew James McGann, 28, entered the plea during a brief hearing before a state judge at Washington County's jail Thursday morning. Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor scheduled McGann's next hearing for Nov. 14.

McGann has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, on July 26. The pair were found dead on a walking trail in the park. They had been in the park with their young daughters, aged 7 and 9.

Andrew McGann. Washington County Sheriff's Office

McGann allegedly attacked Clinton Brink first, officials said in a news conference after McGann's arrest. Cristen Brink rushed the girls to safety, then returned to help her husband. Both adults were stabbed to death, police said. The children were found uninjured about half a mile into the park. The girls are now in the care of relatives. The family said the couple died "heroes protecting their little girls."

A five-day manhunt followed the killings. McGann was taken into police custody at a barbershop in Springdale, Arkansas, on July 30. He was charged the next day. Springdale is roughly 30 miles north of Devil's Den State Park.

Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar said in the news conference that police do not have a motive for the killings, and have no reason to believe McGann knew the Brinks or their children. McGann was set to start a new job at Springdale Public Schools, but had not come into contact with any families or students, the district said in a statement. McGann previously worked in Texas and Oklahoma, and left a job in Tulsa to take the position in Springdale. Officials said McGann had no criminal history and no known mental illness history.

The trail head to the Yellow Rock Trail at Devil's Den State Park is closed off as officials keep all trails closed Monday, July 28, 2025, in West Fork, Ark. Michael Woods / AP

State police have said McGann admitted to the killings shortly after his arrest and that investigators matched his DNA to blood found at the crime scene. Police said McGann was injured during the attack, which led to his blood being left at the scene. Authorities also received hundreds of tips from the public, including video footage that they said was instrumental in capturing McGann.

Devil's Den is a 2,500-acre state park about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock, the capital city of Arkansas. The park is surrounded by the Ozark National Forest, and some hiking trails lead into those woods.