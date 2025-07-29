Suspect in Devil's Den double homicide may have been injured in attack, police say

Suspect at large after couple killed while hiking with kids in Arkansas

The Arkansas State Police said they believe the suspect in the murder of a couple hiking with their daughters at Devil's Den State Park was injured while attacking the pair.

Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were hiking with their young daughters when they were attacked, the ASP said. The couple were found dead on a walking trail, police said. The family had recently moved to the area from another state, the ASP said. Their daughters, aged 7 and 9, are being cared for by family.

An Arkansas Park Ranger patrols the South Entrance of Devil's Den State Park on Monday, July 28, 2025, in West Fork, Ark. Michael Woods / AP

Police said in a news release they believe the suspect "likely sustained an injury while attacking the couple," but did not say how the suspect may have been injured or what led them to believe that was the case.

Family members said in a statement that the Brinks "died heroes, protecting their little girls," but did not elaborate.

The suspect was described as wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark pants and a black baseball cap, the ASP said. He is a White male with a medium build. The man was described as wearing sunglasses and fingerless gloves, and carrying a black backpack.

The suspect was seen driving toward the park in a black four-door sedan, police said. The vehicle may be a Mazda with a covered license plate, police said.

Arkansas State Police on Monday night released a sketch of a man seen in Devil's Den State Park on Saturday, July 26, 2025, asking the public for help in identifying the man so police can question him regarding a double homicide at the park. Arkansas State Police

Police also shared a composite sketch of a man whom they said they are looking to identify so they can question him. The man was seen in the park on Saturday, police said. The sketch shows him with a loose-necked shirt and a dark hat.

The ASP asked that anyone who visited the park on Saturday check any photos or videos they may have taken for images of the suspect. Residents who live in the area have been asked to notify police if they have access to security or game camera footage. Police said they have received "numerous calls" with possible tips.

The trail head to the Devil's Den trail at Devil's Den State Park remains closed Monday, July 28, 2025, in West Fork, Ark. Michael Woods / AP

Devil's Den State Park is in West Fork, Arkansas. The park contains 11 hiking trails that lead into the surrounding Ozark National Forest, according to its website. The park is also home to dozens of campsites, an 8-acre lake and rock formations and caverns.